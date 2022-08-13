ST. LOUIS — At 3:14 p.m. Saturday, Erick Cedeño arrived on his bicycle in St. Louis to a crowd of about 50 people at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.
After 1,900 miles, he wasn’t sure what to say, except:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
ST. LOUIS — At 3:14 p.m. Saturday, Erick Cedeño arrived on his bicycle in St. Louis to a crowd of about 50 people at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.
After 1,900 miles, he wasn’t sure what to say, except:
“That was a tough, tough ride.” Known on Instagram as @bicycle_nomad, Cedeño rode the same route — as closely as he could — that the Buffalo Soldiers took.
One hundred twenty-five years ago, a ragtag yet triumphant group of Black U.S. Army soldiers, who became known as the Buffalo Soldier Bicycle Corps of the 25th Infantry, took a similar cross-country journey. The Buffalo Soldiers, who rode specially made military bicycles, were on a mission to determine whether it was more effective to move across the country via bicycle than by horse.
Enduring the elements, coping with cars and worrying almost constantly about things like running out of water were worth it to Cedeño to pay homage to the soldiers.
When Cedeño, 48, rode into the museum’s front drive on Sunday afternoon, the crowd erupted into applause. He parked his bicycle, took off his helmet and shook out his silvery-black dreadlocks. He greeted friends and family with hugs before making a short speech on a stage set up in front of the museum.
Cedeño, and others who have made similar journeys, admit it’s easier to do, now, with modern, multispeed bicycles.
“It’s so epic, what they did,” Cedeño said to the crowd, about the soldiers’ journey 125 years ago. He took a moment to compose himself. “I’m so emotional, because it was such a hard trip. It’s almost superhuman, what those guys accomplished.”
Janet Howard, 67, followed Cedeño at all of his stops in Missouri. She heard about his journey through her local library in Hannibal, and became interested in the history. She said she prayed for him to get through the weekend heat, and she felt his effort was superhuman, too.
“I’m just so proud of him,” Howard said. “I would do it if I could.”
Mike Higgins, 60, a retired history teacher from Wyoming, has blogged extensively about the Iron Riders — a modern-day nickname for the group — and he rode the path on his bicycle in 2010. Through their mutual interest in the story of the 25th Infantry’s cross-country bicycle trek, Higgins and Cedeño became close friends. Higgins flew from his home in rural Wyoming to be at the finish line for Cedeño’s journey.
As a history teacher, Higgins wants more people to learn the story, which to him, is like a beautiful piece of music, or a great painting. Cedeño, Higgins said, just “gets it.”
“I hope kids will learn about it,” Higgins said. “Kids need heroes.”
The 45-day journey of the soldiers was muddy, dusty, sweaty and sometimes freezing, across 1,900 miles from Montana. Cedeño’s, in comparison, was 41 days. When he began riding from Montana, the temperature was close to freezing. The heat index in St. Louis on Sunday reached 109 degrees.
Cedeño’s wife, Antoinette Reagan, 37, was relieved to see him complete the journey. Though he went on the ride with her blessing, she admitted on Sunday that it’s been stressful — because of worrying about him riding in the recent hot weather, and because she and Cedeño have a 14-month-old son, Gabriel.
Seeing Gabriel and spending time with him is what Cedeño looks forward to the most, now.
“I want to teach him how to ride a bike,” Cedeño said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(1) comment
On the origin of the nickname "Buffalo Soldiers":
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buffalo_Soldier
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.