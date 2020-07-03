After absorbing the success of their first effort, the organizers of June’s Frederick March for Justice are back with a second event on Saturday.
The reaction to the March for Justice on June 5 was shocking and overwhelming, and the environment was awesome, said Isaiah Spencer, one of the organizers.
The march drew thousands to downtown Frederick for a march from Mullinix Park to the Baker Park bandshell to fight for racial justice and an end to violence against Black people by law enforcement.
While the march drew lots of praise, it also put them in the public eye and has resulted in the group being targets of racism in the community.
The organizers have all gotten threats, with people telling them they know where they live, or they know who their parents are, Billups said.
One incident drew attention on social media, when a man confronted Moore and Isaiah Spencer at a local Walmart.
The man stared them down, followed them, and then confronted them at the end of an aisle, telling them, “I know who you are,” Spencer said.
He didn’t think much more of it, but the next morning Amiyah woke him up to show him that it was “all over Snapchat.” Amiyah received messages on the social media platform from the man that included homophobic and racist rhetoric.
But Isaiah and the other organizers aren’t letting the negativity slow down their plans.
After the last march, a lot of people told them to keep going, Spencer said. So they are.
“This is not a race, it’s a marathon,” he said. “And the marathon continues.”
This time, they’ll go essentially in reverse, meeting at Frederick High School at 3 p.m. and marching to Mullinix Park for a block party.
Originally planned for June 19 but rescheduled because of weather, the event is meant to celebrate Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
“We got a lot of thank-you’s” from people after the June march, said Gabrael Moore, another of the organizers.
While estimates for the first march have varied, most fall between 5,000 and 7,000 people — a response that moved Amiyah Spencer.
They’d seen how many people on Facebook were planning to attend, but to actually see so many turn out was gratifying.
“To think, ‘wow, we did it,’ is probably the most positive feeling,” she said.
The event marked a sort of passing of the baton, with an older generation passing the baton to the younger one, said Akiyyah Billups.
“You don’t always see that,” she said.
Blair Hudnall joined the group after the march, and has worked with other groups organizing protests.
It’s important for the various groups to work together, and remember that there’s no one way to get what they want.
“It’s really important to remember that there are multiple ways to affect change,” she said.
