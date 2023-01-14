Living in the 21st century is a blessing, but it is also a gigantic whirlwind of news, unanswered questions, conflicts and, for many people, very stressful situations. Navigating around and through our days can be tiresome, but learning the right tools and strategies can solve our predicament — or at least point us toward some solutions.
If you are not not familiar with the practice of meditation, it can be key to opening the door to our burdensome thoughts and situations and relieving some of our anxiety and worries.
Meditation is an age-old technique that has been around for thousands of years, but many people have never heard of it until recently. Just because it is an ancient method, it is still very valuable.
Thinking of other old or ancient practices that have drastically changed our lives directs us to the telephone. While many people all over the world use cell phones, telephones or rotary phones every day, the first basic telephone was devised by an Italian inventor, Antonio Meucci, in 1849. A few years later, a Frenchman, Charles Bourseul, created a phone in 1854. Most of us consider Alexander Graham Bell as the modern inventor of the widespread telephone, because he won the first U.S. patent for the electrical telephone in 1876. Telephones have made a huge difference in the life of mankind with communication, and meditation can do the same for our spirituality and peace of mind.
Defining meditation means turning our thoughts and minds to God and asking him to assist us in realigning our thoughts and priorities. This can be a time of quiet contemplation as we clear our minds and use both mental and physical techniques. Then we can open our hearts to God and ask him to guide us to our own solutions. Think of it basically as a training in awareness, learning to observe, to better understand our own feelings and thoughts, and to grow spiritually.
Trying to meditate, especially if you have never practiced it, may seem challenging, but every one of us can achieve it, as there is no “set” practice. One basic way to think of meditation is a turning off of your thinking process to focus on your soul and the world of spirit. For me, meditating right after a prayer seems to open the path toward focusing on God and his wishes for our spiritual growth. Meditating takes some concentration, as you focus on a prayer or a thought and stay centered on that idea.
Next, I try mindfulness, or focusing my attention on what is happening now, rather than focusing on what actually happened earlier or what might happen in the future.
The last step is simply compassion, as I try to show more kindness to myself and see the good within myself. One of my favorite prayers that I say before meditating is “Oh, God, refresh and gladden my spirit. Purify my heart. Illumine my powers. I lay all my affairs in thy hand. Thou art my Guide and my Refuge. I will no longer be sorrowful and grieved; I will be a happy and joyful being. Oh, God, I will no longer be full of anxiety, nor will I let trouble harass me. I will not dwell on the unpleasant things of life. O God! Thou are more friend to me than I am to myself. I dedicate myself to Thee, O Lord” (‘Abdu’l-Baha).
Meditation has many benefits, and reading the Holy Books more frequently is one of them. ‘Abdu’l-Baha wrote: “Investigate and study the Holy Scriptures word by word so that you may attain knowledge of the mysteries hidden therein. Be not satisfied with words, but seek to understand the spiritual meanings hidden in the heart of the words. … These are the mysteries of God. It is not the reading of the words that profits you: it is the understanding of their meanings. Therefore, pray to God that you may be enabled to comprehend the mysteries of the divine Testaments” (Promulgation of Universal Peace).
‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the Prophet-Founder of the Baha’i Faith, Baha’u’llah, shared this in his Paris Talks:
Baha’u’llah says there is a sign [from God] in every phenomenon: the sign of the intellect is contemplation and the sign of contemplation is silence, because it is impossible for a man to do two things at one time — he cannot both speak and meditate.
It is an axiomatic fact that while you meditate you are speaking with your own spirit. In that state of mind you put certain questions to your spirit and the spirit answers: the light breaks forth and the reality is revealed.
Through the faculty of meditation man attains to eternal life; through it he receives the breath of the Holy Spirit — the bestowal of the Spirit is given in reflection and meditation.
The spirit of man is itself informed and strengthened during meditation; through it affairs of which man knew nothing are unfolded before his view. Through it he receives Divine inspiration, through it he receives heavenly food.
Meditation is the key for opening the doors of mysteries. In that state man abstracts himself: in that state man withdraws himself from all outside objects; in that subjective mood he is immersed in the ocean of spiritual life and can unfold the secrets of things in themselves. To illustrate this, think of a man as endowed with two kinds of sight; when the power of insight is being used the outward power of vision does not see.
This faculty brings forth from the invisible plane the sciences and arts. Through the meditative faculty inventions are made possible, colossal undertakings are carried out; through it, governments can run smoothly. Through this faculty, man enters into the very Kingdom of God.
The meditative faculty is akin to the mirror; if you put it before earthly objects it will reflect them. Therefore, if the spirit of man is contemplating earthly subjects he will be informed of these.
But if you turn the mirror of your spirits heavenwards, the heavenly constellations and the rays of the Sun of Reality will be reflected in your hearts, and the virtues of the Kingdom will be obtained.
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
