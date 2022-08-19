The Metropolitan Washington Midsummer Night Concert, sponsored by the Hebei, Anhui and Hunan Chinese American associations of the Washington metropolitan area, will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m Saturday at the Baker Park Bandshell.
The free event will feature singing, dancing, martial arts, Peking opera, a Qipao fashion show and other art forms. It includes performances by the Washington DC Yellow River Orchestra, the Sheng Hua Choir, the Greater Washington Weifeng Gong and Drum Team, DC Beauty of Beijing Opera, Master Rong Martial Arts, and soprano Yang Yun.
