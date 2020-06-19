The Middletown Rec Council will hold its July 4th celebration at Remsberg Park in Middletown on June 27.
The town announced Thursday that the council had received all the necessary approvals from the fire marshal.
The event will start at 5 p.m. and end when the fireworks are over.
The rain date is June 28.
