Children plucked colorful coins from the "enchanted forest" at Middletown Park on Saturday.
Youngsters who returned from their adventure with the requisite plastic payment were "transformed" into unicorns or frogs — their pick.
The magical scene was part of the Middletown Recreation Council's annual Color Me Spring event.
"The goal is to give back to the community," said council President Pam Dietrick, who donned a "Be Kind" button.
Middletown resident Kevin Bennett said they spotted the event's signs while driving and stopped at his 11-year-old daughter Abby's request.
Once at the park, Abby planted marigold seeds in antique teacups with her friend Phoebe Warren, 11. When their seeds were safely tucked away in the dirt, recreation council volunteer Debbie Subleski gave them a generous drink of water.
Hydration was needed for more than just seeds on the sunny Saturday. Though the event had themes of spring, it felt more like summer with temperatures in the 90s. The few visitors that remained in the late afternoon flocked to the shade. Recreation council Secretary May Paulson said it was a different scene earlier in the day.
"It was really busy this morning," Paulson said, wearing a headband with a unicorn horn.
Scooby-Doo, Cars, Justice League and animal-themed inflatable structures dominated a corner of the park beside the playground. Girl Scouts had monitored the activity as little ones bounced around.
Troop leader Ursela Jackson said Troop 81293 is made up of eight Middletown High School sophomores who are fundraising for a trip to Orlando. They want to visit Universal Studios and maybe the beach too, Jackson said. Their troop got to keep the funds they raised from the inflatables Saturday and put it toward their trip.
They had a bake sale too, Jackson said, but the heat caused their treats to melt so they retreated to a local CVS, hoping sales would fare better there.
In addition to children's activities, the event included barbecue from The Moose Pit and sugary concoctions from Kona Ice. About one dozen vendors sold art, honey, jewelry, pottery, antiques and more.
Artists Kanda Harp and Dave Feinstein brought a sort of flock with them.
"I do the welding, she does the painting," Feinstein said.
Steel bird sculptures perched on pieces of driftwood the couple recovered from the Chesapeake Bay, near their home. Their business, Catch of the Day Designs, is based in Sparrows Point, near the mouth of the Patapsco River. Harp said they design sculptures of birds that are native to the area, like egrets, herons and owls. The pieces are coated with a special layer to help them withstand the elements. They bring their work to roughly 25 to 30 shows a year, according to Feinstein.
"Every piece is one of a kind," Harp said.
