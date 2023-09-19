On a warm Sunday afternoon in July, patrons walking through Give Rise Studios on South Carroll Street could see small bottles of perfume, colorful gem rings and donuts laden with sprinkles on tables around the room.
The special occasion was the third iteration of Moon Market, a monthly event organized by two Frederick-area residents to showcase small businesses that offer spiritual and mystical wares and services.
Jacqui Smith and Mary Walters hosted the inaugural market in May, after several years of knowing each other. Both small business owners themselves, they’d participated in several markets but none offered the mystical environment they wanted to create. Monthly markets are held on Saturdays near the full moon.
“It’s hard to be a witchy or mystical [business] and be at a market that’s not witchy and mystical, because you are always gonna get people who might be uncomfortable,” Walters said.
Give Rise Studios, where Walters and Smith took part in a different market in December — Walters selling locally-sourced perfumes and Smith selling candles inspired by tarot cards — offered the perfect cozy space to make that idea come to life, Walters said.
So far, the market has been a success, offering a welcoming community space for Frederick residents seeking witchy products.
“I was really shocked at the response we got one for vendors, and just how lovely and warm and welcoming everybody is and just just how great the community is,” Smith said.
The market has taken off fast since Walters and Smith put out a call for vendors in early 2023. Currently, there’s a waitlist for vendors who are interesting in showcasing their products at upcoming markets, according to Walters. Each market features about 10 vendors, some of which return each month.
Sarah Diaz’s business, Flow Enterprise, sells intentionally sourced teas without added flavors and offers tea-related events like tastings and workshops. At Moon Market, where she’s been a vendor since July, she offers packets of looseleaf tea, traditional Chinese gongfu tea sets and tea-related accessories like coasters. Diaz has enjoyed being surrounded by like-minded vendors and customers, which she haven’t experienced at traditional farmers markets.
“Everyone has similar values,” she said. “You’re getting lots of people who are centered around spirituality and wellness.”
Charlotte Cook founded and owns The Curly Crumb, a Frederick-based baking business that specializes in vegan donuts and other sweets. She’s been a vendor at Moon Market since it began. Seeing the welcoming atmosphere has been a highlight, she said. “We get a lot of different types of people coming in. All the vendors are really great and wonderful, just such inclusive people.”
For Cook, Moon Market has exciting potential. “It’s a very new market and definitely not on the main path of downtown, so I’m just excited to see more people find their way to that part of town,” she said.
Walters and Smith are also excited about how the market could expand and said they would be interested in staging future Moon Markets at breweries and other businesses in the region.
Check out one of the remaining Moon Market events for the year on Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 25 and Dec. 23. All markets are at Give Rise Studios at 125 S. Carroll St., Frederick.
