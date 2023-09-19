Moon Market
Buy Now

Moon Market organizers Jacqui Smith, left, and Mary Walters at the indoor market in July.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

On a warm Sunday afternoon in July, patrons walking through Give Rise Studios on South Carroll Street could see small bottles of perfume, colorful gem rings and donuts laden with sprinkles on tables around the room.

The special occasion was the third iteration of Moon Market, a monthly event organized by two Frederick-area residents to showcase small businesses that offer spiritual and mystical wares and services.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription