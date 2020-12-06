More than 500 people waited in line at Mountain View Community Church Sunday for a Walk Thru Christmas Family Experience complete with six nativity scenes, hot chocolate, cookies and family photos.
The event was an adaptation of the church’s typical indoor nativity Christmas program put on by 5th graders each year.
“We wanted to find a way to do this,” said Laura D’Andrea, director of children’s ministries. “We met and creativity came up with an idea to allow this to happen and allow the community to do something to bring some Christmas spirit into their lives.”
Families waited in line, socially distanced and masked. Tents were set up along the church’s prayer path, which is open to the community 24/7, and at each station a QR code could be scanned to provide a narration that accompanied the scene being acted out.
The first scene depicted the prophet Isaiah telling of Christ’s birth and the series continued through the birth of Christ and the three Wise Men coming to visit him.
MVCC was also collecting gifts for refugee families in Baltimore. These included items such as flour, rice and oil.
Beth Pazos, elementary coordinator, said they just want people to see Jesus, especially in a time when people need hope and are looking for something. Jesus is the answer, she said.
“Celebrating his birth and then connecting it with redemption,” she said. “I think that’s the important thing ... and being together with families, I think is important.”
The event was organized by D’Andrea, Pazos and Kathy Seymour, early childhood coordinator.
Families also took home a Christmas story paper bag book with the story they saw throughout the walk and a nativity scene that they can put together in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
“We’re trying to make good connections so that people feel comfortable to come back to church when they’re ready,” said Pazos. “Even though you can’t be close to other families … you can see their faces and experience, you know, a focus on Jesus with other people.”
Church, they said, isn’t the building.
Crystal Ciccarelli and her family, daughters Madison, 11, and Kayla, 8, and husband Craig attended the event.
Ciccarelli said the family was very excited to hear that MVCC would still be able to have an event this year, even though the inside nativity program isn’t possible.
“They do an amazing job of putting on a program for the community,” she said. “So to be able to still continue it outside was wonderful.”
Before starting the walk along the prayer path to each station, Ciccarelli said she was just looking forward to doing the activities as a family and continuing to grow and learn in their faith.
“Christmas is such a huge holiday and so important to so many of us and the reason for the season is Jesus and so, to continue to be able to really learn, explore and engage in activities that will continue to help us be able to do that is very important,” she said.
