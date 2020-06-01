The Annual Historic National Road Yard Sale has been moved to Aug. 19-23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The yard sale, which will be in its 17th year, extends 824 miles from St. Louis to Baltimore along the National Road also known as U.S. 40. The event is typically slated for the first Wednesday after Memorial Day.
For more information, contact Patricia McDaniel at 765-478-4809.
