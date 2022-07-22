Nature Notes photo
Buy Now

Seeking relief from summer heat, cows will often camp out under shade trees.

 Pexels Photos

As the dog days of summer arrive and it’s hot and humid outside, we can usually escape to air conditioning or a shady area, wear light loose fitting clothing, and drink plenty of fluids to find some comfort from the oppressive conditions.

What do the wild animals do when it gets hot outside? Animal adaptations to hot weather revolve around both behavioral and physiological adaptations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription