Mike Cantley is the new pastor at Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church in Emmitsburg.
Born in Louisiana and raised in Arkansas, Cantley was a professional firefighter and an instructor with the Arkansas Fire Academy before getting fired up about Jesus and disciple formation with the local faith community.
He served as a Christian education and families minister in Arkansas, work that inspired his coming to Washington, D.C., to study international relations at American University and theology at Wesley Theological Seminary.
His fire department background cultivated a love for peace work and conflict response. Cantley became a pastor in 2010 while still in graduate school, long before ordination as an elder in the UMC. He served two consecutive years on delegations to Colombia, South America, with Christian Peacemaker Teams.
Cantley and his wife, Brooke, have three young adult children, Jess, Noah and Katie. The family inspires Cantley’s passion for art and for completing his music degree in classical guitar. The Cantley’s smallest family member is a little Maltipoo named Rosie.
Cantley began his pastoral appointment with Tom’s Creek UMC on July 1 and says he is excited about what God will do through the community working together.
Wear western gear (cowboy hats, boots, bandanas, chaps) and bring a friend to church for the upcoming Round-Up Sunday at Tom’s Creek UMC on Sept. 10.
The church is also hosting a Mulch Fundraiser Sale, selling $5/3-cubic-feet bags of hardwood mulch and $4 for 20 bags or more. Contact Curtis Baughman at 443-336-5269 with questions or to place an order. The mulch can be delivered for a goodwill donation, or orders can be picked up at the Baughman Farm, 12120 Harney Road, Taneytown.
