Off-the-grid living was once an oddity reserved for dedicated survivalists. But there are many ways to live off-grid and more people looking into it. Off-grid living means you're not connected to utility grids. That could mean living in a cabin or a fancy house. It's become more possible because of improvements in alternative energy sources like solar power and batteries to store it. The trend has also been fed by severe weather events that have stressed utility grids in many areas and created more power outages. Advocates of off-grid living warn that it can sometimes mean a lot of hard work and isolation.

Living off-grid conjures images of survivalists in remote places and a rustic, "Little House on the Prairie" lifestyle with chores from morning to night. Yet only a tiny fraction of people living off-grid do it like that, and fewer still live more than an hour from any town.

