On hole 11 of Canal Shores Golf Course in Evanston, Illinois, nestled in a grove of old growth trees, sits a bright red telephone booth — fashioned after Britain’s red phone boxes, complete with glass doors and intricate gold royal crowns.

It’s a wind phone, meant to connect visitors with the people they love and have lost.

 

So it is like praying.

Blueline
Blueline

Hello ... Elvis??? Remember that song you did I Got Stung?

Greg F
Greg F

Nice idea. Millennials won’t know how to use it, much less know what a phone booth is.

