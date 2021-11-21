A cacophony of barking and laughter echoed from the entrance of McClintock Distilling Sunday afternoon. On the sidewalk outside, a dog with tawny fur snuffled nervously at the feet of her adoptive dad, occasionally swinging her head up to peer into his eyes.
She was clearly apprehensive about entering such a loud and unpredictable environment, but all Shari Ostrow Scher could see was how far her pup had come. Ostrow Scher and her husband adopted Emmy last summer, after the dog was found — emaciated and petrified — along the side of a road with eight puppies.
For days after Ostrow Scher and her husband brought Emmy home, she couldn’t stop trembling. The first time one of them tried to pick her up, she “pancaked” to the ground, her belly flat against the floor. But after a year of living with them, Emmy will snuggle, Ostrow Scher said, breaking into a smile. She’ll never be the type of dog who jumps into your lap, and that’s okay, she added.
“She’s not for everyone,” said Ostrow Scher, the founder and executive director of Frederick’s Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership. “She’s just very scared of people. But she’s just fabulous. She’s a wonderful dog.”
Ostrow Scher and her husband came to McClintock on Sunday to support a holiday adoption event hosted by Operation Paws for Homes — the dog and cat rescue nonprofit that introduced them to Emmy.
For a requested donation of $5, families could plop their children — whether they be of the furry or human variety — next to Santa on a big couch in the distillery’s tasting room for a photo. Volunteers also brought along a handful of “adoptable” dogs, hoping to find them their forever home or just get visitors interested in fostering or volunteering with the organization.
Though Operation Paws for Homes has hosted adoption events and fundraisers that included photos with Santa in the past, Sunday’s event at McClintock was the first time the organization combined activities, said long-time volunteers Cheryl Grese and Robin Miller, who teamed up to organize the occasion.
They’ve had a busy last couple of months, holding an adoption or fundraising event once every few weeks. They already have a joint scavenger hunt and adoption event planned for Dec. 4 at Steinhardt Brewery and another adoption event planned for Dec. 18 at My Pet Store and More, located on Seventh Street in downtown Frederick.
At fundraising events for Operation Paws for Homes, it’s not uncommon for people who adopted dogs from the organization to stop by and say hello, often bringing their pooches along. It’s heartwarming to see the dogs with their new families, Grese and Miller said.
“It just makes you realize what you’re doing makes a difference,” Grese said.
Meanwhile, in the tasting room, Japanese Persimmon — one of the puppies up for adoption — was making a new friend. As her foster mama, Michele Patton, hung onto her leash, she sniffed noses with another dog.
“Good girl, Percy, good girl!” Patton encouraged her, laughing as the puppy licked the snout of the other dog. He let out a yelp.
“That must’ve been a good kiss,” Patton chuckled.
