Upcoming events at New Germany State Park
Join a Park Ranger at New Germany State Park’s Lake House, in Grantsville, for a moderate-to-difficult 3-mile hike of the Turnpike Trail, Dog Leg Trail and Acorn Loop and learn about what animals you can expect to see waking up soon from hibernation. The “Time to Wake Up” hike begins at 9 a.m. on March 12. On March 14, join a Park Ranger for a brisk 4-mile hike for some outdoor exercise. To register or for more information, call 301-895-5453 or visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Hunter education classes underway
The Maryland Hunter Education Course is required for all first-time hunters to complete. The course covers hunter responsibility, firearms and ammunition, firearm handling and safety, marksmanship and shooting fundamentals, principles of wildlife management, bow hunting, muzzleloader hunting, treestand safety, and first aid, water safety and Maryland legal requirements. There is no cost to attend.
Upcoming area in-person classes will be held at Harney Fire Department, Taneytown, 6 to 9:30 p.m., March 7 and 9, and 7 a.m. to noon, March 11; Izaak Walton League of America, Frederick Chapter #1, Frederick, 6:30 to 10 p.m., March 9 and 10, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 11; Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Building, Middletown, 6 to 9 p.m., March 27, 28 and 31, and 8 to 11 a.m., April 1; and at Mount Airy IWLA, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., March 29 and 31 and April 3, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 1. You must attend all sessions. To register and for more information, visit dnr.md.gov or https://tinyurl.com/5bykhruw.
OWL to host events
Outdoor Women’s Life, a nonprofit group that offers outdoor events and learning workshops for women and youth, will host an Outdoor Women’s Fun Day on April 15 and the annual OWL Womens Weekend June 9-11, both taking place in Taneytown. OWL is sponsored by Pheasants Forever, and its mission is to inform and encourage women to appreciate the outdoors through “sporting pursuits and tranquil observations.” Learn more about these upcoming events or OWL at owlife.org or by contacting Melody Smith at 410-756-6579.
Outdoor shows
Get ready to head outdoors by attending one of the upcoming outdoor shows. The Fly Fishing Show continues through March 5 at the Lancaster Convention Center, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with everything you need to know about fly fishing — from fly tying and knot tying to equipment and places to go (flyfishingshow.com/lancaster-pa.) The National Capital Boat Show takes place March 10-12 at the Dulles Expo Center, Chantilly, Virginia. It’s one of the largest boat shows in the region (chantillyboatshow.com). The Maryland Fly Fishing and Collectable Tackle Show takes place in Towson with more than 70 vendors of everything fly fishing (marylandflyfishingshow.com). And the fifth annual Maryland Sportsman Show is scheduled for March 25-26 at the Howard County Fairgrounds with more than 100 vendors along with seminars, a waterfowl calling competition, NWTF turkey calling competition and more (mdsportsmanshow.com).
NPS to repair stone wall along C&O Canal
Beginning on or about March 20, the National Park Service plans to begin repair on the Level 33 dry-laid stone wall just across from the Potomac River from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. During construction, the NPS will close Harpers Ferry Road between Hoffmaster Road and the school bus turnaround on Sandy Hook Road to public vehicles. The towpath will remain open during this project. Learn more at nps.gov.
