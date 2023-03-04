Upcoming events at New Germany State Park

Join a Park Ranger at New Germany State Park’s Lake House, in Grantsville, for a moderate-to-difficult 3-mile hike of the Turnpike Trail, Dog Leg Trail and Acorn Loop and learn about what animals you can expect to see waking up soon from hibernation. The “Time to Wake Up” hike begins at 9 a.m. on March 12. On March 14, join a Park Ranger for a brisk 4-mile hike for some outdoor exercise. To register or for more information, call 301-895-5453 or visit dnr.maryland.gov.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription