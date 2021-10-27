A feeling of contentment still washes over me when I think back on how my daughter would make a beeline to the refrigerator when she got home from school to grab herself a jar of overnight oats before digging in to her homework. Watching her enjoy the food I prepared, and knowing the nourishment it provided for her, was, and continues to be, deeply gratifying for me.
The individual, puddinglike jars were so convenient to have around as a make-ahead snack or breakfast, I’d make a batch practically weekly, changing up the variations with the seasons. I don’t make overnight oats quite as often these days, with my daughter now away at college, but they are still in regular rotation in my home.
In the spring and summer I add peaches, cherries or fresh berries to the base of milk, yogurt, oats and seasonings, and in the winter I stir in grated apple, chunks of pear and dried cranberries. Throughout the fall I can’t resist the allure of pureed pumpkin mixed with a warm, fragrant blend of pumpkin-spice — ground cinnamon, cloves and ginger.
Studded with buttery, toasted pecans and lightly sweetened with maple syrup, these autumn-hued, parfait-like jars of goodness are a flavorful, handy, nutritious way to fuel your morning or afternoon, no matter your age.
