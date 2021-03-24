Dave and Anne Wilson, authors, speakers and hosts of the nationally-syndicated radio program FamilyLife Today, will speak on April 30 and May 1 at Crossroads Church, Hampstead Campus, 1041 S. Carroll St., Hampstead.
The Wilsons, also co-founders of Kensington Church, a national, multi-campus church that hosts more than 14,000 attendees every weekend, will offer a powerful weekend experience for all who attend. This is their first public meeting since the fall of 2020.
Registration includes an in-person or virtual option, and all sessions will follow local COVID-19 protocols for church gatherings.
On Friday evening, from 7 to 9 p.m., the Wilson will reel you in with a segment from their book “No Perfect Parenting,” to be released in April.
“Parents who are overwhelmed by the COVID routine and the monumental task of parenting will have lots of fun as they gain insight and biblical wisdom to guide them as they build a family,” said MREC executive director Amy M. Gilford. “This session is also ideal for grandparents, caregivers and all those who care about the wellbeing of children.”
On Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with a break for lunch), two sessions will include material from the Wilson’s popular small-group series “Vertical Marriage.” This event provides an opportunity for couples to invest in life’s most important relationships that have a profound effect on our culture: marriage and family.
Early bird registration is open with an in-person cost of $50 per couple through March 31, when it goes up to $65 per couple. Individuals in person cost is $45 through March 31, when it goes up to $60 per person. Livestream at home costs $40, $55 after March 31. In addition, any church may host a livestream event at its own facility for $150. For details, visit www.mrecenter.org/events, or call 410-386-9003.
