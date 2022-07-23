Chris Safsten

I was recently reminded of the story of a teacher who gave a balloon to every student in her school. Each student had to inflate it, write their name on it, and throw it into the hallway. The teacher then mixed all the balloons. The students were given five minutes to find their own balloon. Despite a hectic search, no one found their balloon in the hallway.

At that point, the teacher told the students to take the first balloon that they found and hand it to the person whose name was written on it. Within five minutes, everyone had their own balloon. The teacher said to the students: “These balloons are like happiness. We will never find it if everyone is looking for their own. But if we care about other people’s happiness, we’ll find ours too.”

