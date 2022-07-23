I was recently reminded of the story of a teacher who gave a balloon to every student in her school. Each student had to inflate it, write their name on it, and throw it into the hallway. The teacher then mixed all the balloons. The students were given five minutes to find their own balloon. Despite a hectic search, no one found their balloon in the hallway.
At that point, the teacher told the students to take the first balloon that they found and hand it to the person whose name was written on it. Within five minutes, everyone had their own balloon. The teacher said to the students: “These balloons are like happiness. We will never find it if everyone is looking for their own. But if we care about other people’s happiness, we’ll find ours too.”
The pattern this teacher taught was the same pattern Jesus Christ taught while on the Earth: happiness and fulfillment come through ministering, looking out for the one, lifting the one, serving the individual. He taught groups of people, and these groups followed him. However, he always sought out and ministered to the specific needs of the individuals around him, one by one.
In our often chaotic world, many focus solely on what they want, their needs and desires, and find it hard to be truly fulfilled. Rare is the person who seeks out all the world has to offer and feels at peace and fulfilled; they often are constantly seeking for more and more to fill the emptiness inside. However, blessed is the person who consistently takes time to serve and minister to the one, to those around them — their neighbors, the stranger on the street and family members alike. They will more often feel at peace, hopeful, optimistic and fulfilled in life.
When I ask people who they are, they will often say a doctor, a lawyer, a teacher, a plumber, a coach. However, this is their profession, their way of making ends meet while living on this Earth. This is not who they are. We are each sons and daughters of a heavenly father who has sent us here to learn to become more like him so that we can one day return to live with him. If we always keep this in mind, then our profession becomes more than a way to make money to sustain a way of life; it becomes a way to serve others. In some cases, this may mean using our training to help others become healthy. In some cases, this may mean teaching others the skills and knowledge they will need so they can stand on their own and become self-reliant and resilient during life’s trials.
I was speaking recently with an individual who started a company and made more money than he knew what to do with. He had everything he ever wanted, however, as he put it, “I wasn’t truly happy. I constantly felt unfulfilled. I felt like there was something more to life than making money and having stuff.” He recently left the company to start working with a nonprofit. In our most recent conversation he told me, “I feel like I have a purpose that matters now. I am helping people in ways I couldn’t imagine I could make a difference. I am making very little income and loving every minute of it!”
When we are serving our family and others, we find our greatest fulfillment. Elder David A. Bendar, Apostle in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, stated, “Character is demonstrated by looking and reaching outward when the natural and instinctive response is to be self-absorbed and turn inward. If such a capacity is indeed the ultimate criterion of moral character, then the Savior of world is the perfect example of such a consistent and charitable character.”
As we consider each day our needs, our worries, our burdens and trials, let us first pray for greater faith and guidance in our own lives, then turn outward and serve those the Lord puts in our path. It is through this service and ministering to the one that we will feel true happiness, peace and fulfillment inside.
Chris Safsten is president of the Frederick Maryland Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Safsten’s occupation is management consulting, and he enjoys spending time with his wonderful wife, Jennifer, and their five children and two new grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.