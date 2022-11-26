Rescue dogs

An employee of the Western Lakes Golf Club is shown holding one of the 53 rescue dogs pulled from the wreckage of a plane that crash-landed on the club’s golf course in Pewaukee, Wis., on Nov. 15.

 Courtesy photo/Humane Animal Welfare Society

Tony Wasielewski pulled crate after crate from the wreckage of a plane that was supposed to carry 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans to Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday morning. Instead, it crash-landed on a snow-covered golf course just outside of Milwaukee.

As the deputy fire chief went to grab yet another crate, one of the rescues — roaming the fuselage after freeing herself during the crash — leaped into his arms and slathered him with kisses.

