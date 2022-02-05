Adoptions and calls for service are on the upswing at the Frederick County Division of Animal Control the past six months since the facility reopened its doors to the public.
"We're busier, calls for service wise," said Interim Director Dave Luckenbaugh, who recently took the helm of the division after former director Linda Shea retired.
Animal Control officers have logged 4,832 calls for service since the start of fiscal 2022 in July 2021. That figure is about 7 percent higher compared to the same period the year prior, Animal Control data shows. Bites, injured animals, animal pick-ups, animals running at large and follow-up calls are among the most frequent incidents.
After pivoting to virtually facilitated adoptions for the bulk of the pandemic, Animal Control started to welcome back potential adopters in person in August on a reservation basis, according to Luckenbaugh. Virtual adoption is still available as an option. Volunteers are also back, and even though they're on a limited basis, Luckenbaugh says they're a great help to the division's 24 staff members.
From July 2021 through January 2022, 518 animals found their homes — a figure that's 13 percent higher than the same seven-month period the year prior. Adoptions reached 639 in fiscal 2021, a significant drop from 1,023 adoptions in fiscal 2020.
Adoptable pet visitation runs Monday, Wednesday, Friday one week, then Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday the next. Visit visitfcac.as.me or call 301-600-1546 to schedule an appointment.
Requiring reservations for adoptions tends to filter out the less serious adopters, Luckenbaugh said, and gives staff time to clean between visits. Pre-pandemic, he said they might have 20 people in the lobby at once, some of whom would just be there to visit for fun.
While Luckenbaugh finds it encouraging to see adoptions head in the direction of pre-pandemic levels, he pointed out the shelter's population has been on the downturn in recent years — which is a good thing. He said more people seem to be spaying and neutering their pets, local trap-neuter-return organizations like Tip Me Frederick help keep the feral cat population under control, and some owners are rehoming their pets instead of surrendering them to the shelter. There's also a Barn Buddies program that pairs not-so-cuddly cats with local farms where they can live partially outdoors but still be cared for by responsible owners.
Animal Control received 1,557 stray/wild animals in fiscal 2021, compared to 1,661 the year prior and 2,059 in fiscal 2019, the division's online data shows. Since fiscal 2018, cats and kittens consistently make up more than half of the stray/wild animals brought in. They also account for more than 50 percent of euthanized animals each fiscal year dating back to fiscal 2018, Animal Control data indicates. Aggression and illness are often the reason a cat has to be put down, Luckenbaugh explained.
"Ultimately, it's extremely difficult to find a home for a cat that is completely unsocial," he said.
For the animals that are adoptable, Animal Control takes care to match them with the right humans. In his office Friday, Luckenbaugh spoke as a playful cat named Tiger tinkled a bell toy outside his open door. Tiger, a brown tabby with a white belly and bright green eyes, is a sweetheart around people but prefers to be separate from other cats. Luckenbaugh said he's hoping they can find a household for Tiger where she's the only cat, but for now, she gets the run of the large education room at the shelter.
As of Friday morning, the shelter recorded 71 animals in its population. That's a low but typical number for this time of year, according to Luckenbaugh. More of the shelter's cages were empty than full Friday. A rare litter of kittens born this winter cuddled together sleepily in one cage, while down the hall a few dozen dogs barked excitedly in the kennel.
Two of the vocal puppies were Cane Corsos, tStorm and tSchenzie, who were recently rescued from an alleged animal cruelty situation in Frederick. Luckenbaugh said they're doing well and proving to be quite friendly.
Looking to the year ahead, Luckenbaugh is hopeful the shelter will be able to fully reopen April 4 with expanded hours. He expects they'll stick with reservations for adoptions, since it works well for the staff and animals. Luckenbaugh predicts calls for service to increase as the weather warms.
"In the spring of 2020, people were locked down," Luckenbaugh said. "Generally, as our community gets back to normal, I think this spring will be a big jump. ... We're going to continue to base our philosophy on what's best for the animals."
