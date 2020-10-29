Frederick County Animal Control has a cat-astrophe on its hands: they have way too many kittens.
The shelter currently has 38 kittens available for adoption and another 22 in foster care, said Linda Shea, director of Animal Control. The 22 in foster care will be available for adoption once they turn 10 weeks old, so the number of adoptable kittens will only increase.
There are also five kittens available at the Cat Cafe in New Market.
"We rarely put kittens over there, that's kind of our outlet for adult cats," Shea said.
By comparison, Animal Control only has one dog — named Candy — up for adoption right now.
"So, normally we refer to kitten season as somewhere around April or May, as soon as it starts getting warmer," Shea said. "And then it really starts slowing down in August, September, so we're about a month, almost a month and a half behind what we would consider normal."
In order to help find homes for the kittens, Animal Control has lowered the adoption fee from $97.50 to $50 through Sunday. It also started holding "Midday Meows," a lunchtime outdoor activity where people can meet the adoptable cats.
The shelter is still not open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, but people who are interested in adopting can go through a virtual adoption process. Adoptable animals are also highlighted on Facebook Live videos and posts so adopters can learn about each individual cat.
"We're kind of playing matchmaker and that's been working out well. ... Until now, people have kind of just said, 'I want any kitten, pick one for me,'" Shea said. "But now we have a selection, so people are ... honing down what they would like to adopt. And we work with people either way."
The shelter has seen a decrease in the number of animals being brought in during the coronavirus pandemic. Shea credits this to a number of reasons, including people being home more often to curb pets' bad behavior and keeping them from getting lost.
But more people have been bringing in litters of kittens lately, especially from farms where cats often run unattended. When people come in with litters, Shea said the shelter tries to provide education so they do not have a multitude of kittens on their farms.
"If we can, we'll provide them information on low-cost spay/neuter, on trapping, because sometimes on farms, adult female cats are not handleable," she said.
