While Animal Control offices are closed to the public and adoptions have been suspended, they are still taking donations of unopened food and cat litter. There is an outdoor donation bin at the rear of the building with the smaller bin designated for food items.
Donations can be dropped off anytime and staff check it throughout the day.
Animal Control is still accepting cash donations through its website https://www.velocitypayment.com/client/frederickcountymd/donations/index.html or by mailing a check to Frederick County Animal Control, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21702.
