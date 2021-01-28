Pet adoptions are down by nearly 50 percent over the last six months compared to the same time the year before, which was before the pandemic touched down locally. But Frederick County Animal Control is offering virtual adoptions to help furry friends find homes.
Animal control operates the shelter and has officers who respond to animal-related calls like bites or strays. The shelter hasn’t had visitors since April, information on the division’s website shows. Between July and December of 2019, there were 705 adoptions, compared to 374 between July and December of 2020. Adoptions were in the 100s each month until February 2020, when they dropped to 66. April 2020 saw a year low of 13 adoptions, data shows.
“Everybody’s lifestyle has changed so rapidly,” said Linda Shea, director of animal control and the pet adoption center. “We’re all in the state of unknown.”
Shea suspects some people may not be adopting because they are struggling financially and are not ready to take on a pet. There’s also been a decrease in animal intakes by the shelter of about 24 percent, data shows. The number of animals being taken from the shelter by rescue organizations has increased by 32 percent, which Shea said is welcome news.
Euthanasia cases are down by 31 percent. Euthanasia only occurs for health or behavior/temperament reasons, according to animal control’s website — a policy that has not changed during the pandemic.
Calls for animal control officers dropped by 17 percent. There were 3,994 calls between July and December of 2020, compared to 4,812 in the same period the year prior. Shea theorized more people are home lately so they’re able to keep a closer eye on their pets. This could contribute to fewer animals getting loose or giving owners more time to better train them, Shea suggested.
Though the public can’t come inside to meet animals for potential adoption, the shelter implemented a virtual process akin to matchmaking. Someone who wants to adopt a cat fills out an application and questionnaire online. Staff then review this information and pick three cats they think would work well for the adopter’s home and lifestyle, according to animal control’s website. For example, Shea said someone might like the look of a long-hair cat but not have the time to brush them, so staff would recommend a short-hair cat.
The adopter can receive photos, videos and pertinent information about the cats they might adopt. After a phone interview between staff and the adopter, they can schedule a time to pick up their new feline friend. Shea said they’ve had one cat returned a few hours after adoption, but otherwise the process has been successful.
The process differs slightly for dogs by allowing an outdoor meet and greet with the dog before adoption. As of Wednesday, the shelter had 42 cats, 11 dogs, six guinea pigs, five rabbits and one hamster available, Shea said, which is fewer animals than usual. People can learn more about how to begin the adoption process by visiting animal control’s page on the Frederick County government website or its Facebook page. Staff are available to answer calls at 301-600-1546.
Also with COVID-19 restrictions came a change to who can care for the animals. Normally, the shelter welcomes volunteers, but Shea said they’ve had to exclude them for the time being. They have 25 full-time employees working in two separate teams to run operations and care for the animals. Though they miss their volunteers, Shea described the work as manageable since the lack of visitors means staff have more time to focus on things like walking dogs and socializing cats.
“We all get into this business because we love animals,” she said. “The animals are still getting the care they always did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.