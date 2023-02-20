The Frederick County Division of Animal Control is still investigating a dog cruelty case in Walkersville, Director David Luckenbaugh said Monday.
On Feb. 11, animal control officers found three deceased Mastiff-type dogs at a home in the 8300 block of Water Street Road in Walkersville. They also found five more Mastiff-type dogs that looked like they were "starving," a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.
The five dogs that were rescued are doing well, Animal Control wrote in a post on its Facebook page, with dog photos.
The division has not filed charges yet, Luckenbaugh said in an interview Monday. He said Animal Control is waiting on lab results from samples it took.
He declined to comment further on the case.
In general, he said, Animal Control will take tissue samples from animals that show signs of being severely underfed. The results can help build a case, he said.
The dogs are staying at the Animal Control center and are being monitored by a veterinarian, while receiving individualized medical treatment, the Animal Control Facebook post says.
The dogs are on a strict feeding schedule, in which they get small amounts of food multiple times a day, to avoid feeding a malnourished dog too much food too soon, the post says.
Animal Control will continue to care for and monitor the dogs until they are ready to be taken to a rescue organization to complete their recovery, become socialized and trained and find new homes.
Luckenbaugh said Animal Control has responded to the Water Street Road residence multiple times in the past, but the calls weren't directly related to the welfare of the dogs. In 2022, Animal Control responded there three times.
Luckenbaugh confirmed that in 2019, Animal Control responded to the home after an English mastiff attacked the owner's 10-year-old son. The dog was euthanized.
The boy's injuries included puncture wounds on his arms, a puncture wound on his temple, and scrapes on his back and chest, authorities said at the time.
On Feb. 11, Animal Control officers and sheriff's office deputies responded to a home in 8300 block of Water Street Road for a report of animal cruelty.
As Animal Control officers searched the home, they found six dogs separated in two pens within a fenced-in kennel in the backyard. They found five living dogs and one deceased dog in pens.
Officers additionally found two more deceased dogs in trash bags on the property.
One of the five living dogs had to be taken to a local animal emergency hospital since it was in such poor condition. After receiving treatment, the dog was reunited with the other four at the Animal Control center.
