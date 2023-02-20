Recovering Mastiff

The Frederick County Division of Animal Control said five Mastiff-type dogs seized from a property in Walkersville on Feb. 11, including this one, are doing well.

 Photo from Frederick County Animal Control Facebook page

The Frederick County Division of Animal Control is still investigating a dog cruelty case in Walkersville, Director David Luckenbaugh said Monday. 

On Feb. 11, animal control officers found three deceased Mastiff-type dogs at a home in the 8300 block of Water Street Road in Walkersville. They also found five more Mastiff-type dogs that looked like they were "starving," a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

