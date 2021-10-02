A new addition to the Catoctin Wildlife Preserve was introduced Saturday but it took several people to make it happen.
Sasha, a female Reticulated Python, was carried over a quarter mile through the park to her exhibit area by staff, permitting guests to take photos and, in a few cases, assist with the carry. The python, is over 17 feet long and weighs about 120 pounds.
Sasha was raised in Pennsylvania and donated to the preserve by her owner who has taken care of her since she was hatched in 2010, according to a press release from the preserve. But because of a move to Texas, the owner needed to find a new home for Sasha. After a visit, both the owner and the Catoctin Wildlife Preserve staff agreed the preserve would be a good home for Sasha, the release said.
SInce that donation, the python had been in quarantine. During quarantine, staff checked the python for medical issues and also assessed it for its attitude and disposition. Sasha is surprisingly docile for her species, the release said.
“Reticulated pythons are typically short-tempered and tricky to work with,” said Chuck Forro, Managing Herpetology Specialist at the Preserve in the release, but he said that Sasha's relaxed nature allowed them to hold Saturday's event.
Reticulated pythons are native to South and Southeast Asia, according to the release and they are the longest snakes in the world..
Catoctin Wildlife Preserve is located 20 minutes north of Frederick on Rt. 15. Visit catoctinwildlifepreserve.com for more information, or call 301-271-4922.
