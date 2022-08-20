Abbas Zoeb and his cats, Mimi and Bubba, were setting off on a new adventure earlier this month: a flight from Toronto to San Francisco for a move to the United States.

But after Zoeb encountered delays at the airport, Air Canada sent the felines on the trip without him. He was left to fret in Canada, and he tried to track them down until they were reunited nearly 16 hours later.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription