From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, bring your dog to the Waterside Community Pool for an event to benefit the Frederick County Animal Shelter. The Dog Daze of Summer Swim takes place at the Waterside pool, 8001 Lighthouse Landing, Frederick. You’ll need to bring written proof of rabies vaccination for your dog to enter and no people will be permitted in the pool that day. The cost is a donation of dog or cat food, toys, bedding or a monetary gift for the shelter. The event is open to all communities.
Entertainment will be by DJ Chicken Gravy and a demonstration by the Frederick County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit. Also, there will be food trucks, a snow cone waterfall, vendors, small businesses and a silent auction for donated baskets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.