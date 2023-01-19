Canine Flu
Erin Marr, a co-owner of Camp Bow Wow, plays with dogs at her camp on Thursday. The camp requires all dogs to be vaccinated for canine influenza.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Rising cases of dog flu in neighboring counties have led to an increased demand in vaccines and heightened awareness from local veterinarians, according to a county official.

David Luckenbaugh, division director of Frederick County Animal Control, said he wasn't aware of any dog flu cases in Frederick County, but reports from Montgomery County have driven vaccine demand to a point that he compared to toilet paper at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

