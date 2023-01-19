Rising cases of dog flu in neighboring counties have led to an increased demand in vaccines and heightened awareness from local veterinarians, according to a county official.
David Luckenbaugh, division director of Frederick County Animal Control, said he wasn't aware of any dog flu cases in Frederick County, but reports from Montgomery County have driven vaccine demand to a point that he compared to toilet paper at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We encourage dog owners to be vigilant," Luckenbaugh said. "Nobody knows dogs like their owners. If they see any signs of influenza in their dogs, we encourage them to reach out to their veterinarians.”
Dog flu, or canine influenza, is spread through respiratory droplets from the coughs and sneezes of infected dogs.
The two kinds of canine influenza viruses, H3N8 and H3N2, both originated in other animals, then jumped to dogs and have become endemic in the United States over the past 20 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been no known transmissions from dogs to humans.
Signs of the viruses include a cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge and reduced appetite, according to the CDC. A dog with canine influenza also could have no symptoms.
Severe cases can lead to pneumonia or death, though most dogs fully recover within 2 to 3 weeks.
A press release from Montgomery County Animal Services in early January stated that multiple cases of canine influenza virus were reported from veterinary practices in the county and in Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia.
Out of extra precaution and much deliberation, Erin Marr, co-owner and manager of Camp Bow Wow, a dog care service in Frederick, said she and her co-owners recently made the canine influenza vaccine mandatory for their clients.
"We want to make members of the community aware that this is a scary disease that we want to avoid at all costs," Marr said, "and having a facility like mine at Camp Bow Wow, where we see hundreds of dogs every week, we want to maintain a safe and healthy place."
The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends that people wash their hands and clean surfaces that may have come in contact with an infected dog to minimize transmission.
The AVMA also encourages people to isolate dogs with known cases of canine influenza from other dogs for at least 28 days.
Luckenbaugh said other animal services departments in the state have been monitoring the situation in Montgomery County, as has his department's veterinarians.
"We’re keeping an eye for incoming animals that might be showing symptoms," Luckenbaugh said. "Staff veterinarians are aware and looking for signs.”
The Frederick News-Post contacted multiple veterinary practices in Frederick to ask about dog flu cases and vaccine availability, but most did not respond.
A spokesperson for Thrive Pet Healthcare, which is partnered with the Greenbriar Veterinary Hospital and Luxury Pet Resort in Frederick County, wrote in an email that both clinics have an ample number of doses of vaccines for patients. They also said the clinics have not seen any dog flu cases.
Marr recommends caution when dog owners take their pups out to socialize at dogs parks or pet stores. She said that ensuring all dogs are vaccinated in small play groups goes a long way to prevent infection.
"Every time a dog is around any other dogs in any cases, there's always that potential," Marr said. "If we all are vigilant about this, we can get through this flu season."
