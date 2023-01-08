Breakaway Action Dogs
Buy Now

Handler Lisa Capps guides Shelty Sheepdog “Driver” through the agility course at Breakaway Action Dogs Sunday afternoon as part of a competition with the North American Dogs Agility Council.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

When Piper Chapman is competing, she darts through obstacles, makes sharp cuts and displays elite quickness. She also barks.

Piper, a 12-year-old Shetland sheepdog, was one among the canine-human combos who partook in a weekend of agility trials at Breakaway Action Dogs in Frederick that concluded on Sunday.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription