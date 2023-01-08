When Piper Chapman is competing, she darts through obstacles, makes sharp cuts and displays elite quickness. She also barks.
Piper, a 12-year-old Shetland sheepdog, was one among the canine-human combos who partook in a weekend of agility trials at Breakaway Action Dogs in Frederick that concluded on Sunday.
The trials were part of a circuit for the North American Dog Agility Council (NADAC), one of several associations that puts on trials for dogs and their handlers to participate in over the course of a year-long season that is expected to end in August.
Despite her age, Piper, and her handler, Chris Chapman, have more points than any other duo in NADAC. But, for Chapman, participating in the agility trials is about much more than being the best.
“It’s a giant family,” said Chapman, who traveled to Frederick from Virginia Beach, Virginia.
The agility trials, which are a culmination of the hours of training that the dogs and their handlers have put in, bring dozens of participants together from all over the country.
Most of the people at Breakaway Action Dogs for Sunday’s trial were in their 50s, 60s or 70s, but NADAC offers trials for handlers of all ages.
“Almost any dog can do agility. It is fun for the dog and it’s fun for the people who do it,” said Jean Wilkins, Breakaway Action Dogs’ trial chair for NADAC. “I highly recommend doing some sport with your dog. I don’t care what your sport is. But find a sport and have some fun with your dog.”
Through avoiding mistakes and completing agility courses by navigating obstacles in the right order and in a certain amount of time, dogs and their handlers can earn qualifying scores that will accrue during the season. The dogs and handlers with the most qualifying scores will make it to NADAC’s championship, which typically features contestants from the U.S. and Canada.
This year’s championship is scheduled to be in Springfield, Ohio. Last year’s was in Gillette, Wyoming.
This weekend’s event attracted people from all over the region, including New York and New Jersey.
Gail Robbins, who drove from her home in West Virginia for this weekend’s trials, brought her three Shetland sheepdogs: Skye, Shellie and Paisley. Robbins was one of about 30 handlers who partook in Sunday’s trials at Breakaway Action Dogs, at 900 E. Patrick St., across from The Frederick Fairgrounds.
Not only does the annual season provide Robbins with a hobby she’s passionate about and connect her to a large community, but the agility training can be life saving for dogs, too.
Robbins said it’s what saved Paisley when she suffered a vicious attack from another dog.
In addition to various events like the NADAC agility trials this weekend, Breakaway Action Dogs offers training classes Monday through Thursday, said Carol Guth, the business’ training director.
The next NADAC agility trials at Breakaway Action Dogs are scheduled for Feb. 4 and 5. Additional information is available at breakawayactiondogs.com/classes.
