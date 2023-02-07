Exotic Animal Shop
Alanna Cohen-Garcia, owner of Wild Exotics in Brunswick, holds a yellow uromastyx, a type of lizard, in the store.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

While Alanna Cohen-Garcia was checking on her various reptiles at Wild Exotics, the sulcata tortoise brothers Beavis and Butt-Head were munching away on a piece of lettuce near the Brunswick store's register.

Wild Exotics, which sells reptiles, exotic mammals and other uncommon pets, opened last month on Souder Road in Brunswick. The store is the culmination of Cohen-Garcia’s love for reptiles and other animals.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Sounds like a great store -- good luck!

