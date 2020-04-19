AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION are Czarina-1996, a German shepherd, and Blue, a male cat.
Czarina is a sweet, mild-mannered senior girl. Before arriving at the shelter, she spent most of her time living outside. Czarina has become accustomed to indoor life, therefore, we hope to find a family that keeps her inside and safe on their property. Czarina is cautious around new people and situations but seems to adapt quickly to a routine.
Blue is funny name for an orange cat, however, when an animal arrives at the shelter with a name we often keep it. Blue’s last family told us he likes children, doesn’t mind dogs but prefers to be the only cat. Weighing in at almost 14 pounds, his next family will need to restrict his diet to ensure he stays as healthy as possible.
Frederick County Animal Control Center, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, remains closed at this time due to the COVID-19 virus. To view all the adoptable animals at Frederick County Animal Control, visit www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD103.html. For general questions, call 301-600-1546.
