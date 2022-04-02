AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Marshawn, a male cat, and Gabby, a female hound mix.
Marshawn is a handsome fellow. He is confident and knows what he wants. At times Marshawn loves to sit in a lap and be doted on, purring loudly and nuzzling your chin. Other times he enjoys being independent while he does his own thing. Marshawn’s personality may not be for everyone but for those who understand him, he will make a perfect companion.
Gabby is a real sweetheart. She loves attention and will lean in to ensure she gets the most out of every pet. Gabby reacts favorably toward the other dogs at the shelter and would likely enjoy a canine companion. At 6 months old, she is still a puppy and would benefit greatly from additional training. Gabby has a wonderful personality and will make a great addition to any family.
Make a reservation to visit all the adoptable animals at visitfcac.as.me.
