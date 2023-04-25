AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Quasar, a male cat, and Hudson, a terrier mix.
Quasar is a little apprehensive in new situations but once comfortable, he is a true lovebug. Quasar enjoys being petted and doesn’t mind being picked up by people he trusts. His ideal new home will allow him to time to adjust and have children old enough to understand his boundaries. Quasar was trapped on Green Valley Road in Union Bridge and brought to the shelter by an Animal Control Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.