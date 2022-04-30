AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Rolex, a pit bull terrier mix, and Ella, a female cat.
Rolex isn’t having much luck finding his forever family. He originally arrived in the fall of 2021 because his owner passed away. Adopted shortly after his arrival, Rolex’s new family returned him in mid-April because they did not have enough time for him. At 7 years old, Rolex has so much to offer. He’s an absolute love bug, likes to play but also knows how to relax.
Those eyes! When you walk by Ella’s cage, it is hard not to notice her. Her petite size, gray coat and yellow eyes really make her stand out. Ella is friendly and loves to be pet but can be overwhelmed by new environments or loud/quick movements. She likes other cats, does not prefer dogs and would do best with kids 8 years old or older.
