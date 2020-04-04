AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION are Olivia, a Shar Pei mix, and Clark, a male cat.
Olivia is a friendly girl who enjoys playtime. She shared her last home with kids of all ages as well as two other dogs. Unfortunately, one of the dogs attacked Olivia several times and she was relinquished for her safety. Olivia’s adoption fee is $92.50 and includes spaying her, microchipping, basic preventives, a veterinarian wellness visit and a Frederick County dog license.
Clark is an easygoing older gentleman who loves attention. He has had some previous trauma to his ears which have left them folded, but we think it just adds to his charm. That previous trauma also left him mostly deaf. Clark loves being petted, is a great lap cat and enjoys playing. He’ll make a great addition to any household whether you’re a first time cat owner or a seasoned veteran.
Animal Adoption floors are temporarily closed to the public. Visiting adoptable animals/animal adoptions are temporarily suspended; this will NOT affect desired outcome of shelter pets (Animal Control will not be euthanizing those pets while adoptions are suspended). Frederick County Animal Control Center is located at 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. To view all the adoptable animals at Frederick County Animal Control, visit www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD103.html. For general questions, call 301-600-1546.
