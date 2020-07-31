AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION are BOROGOVE, a 4-year-old male domestic shorthair cat and CHAROLETTE, a 5-year-old female domestic longhair cat.
Borogove came to FCAC as a stray. Friendly and affectionate describes Borogove. He initiates petting by rubbing against visitors and moving in closer for more. According to FCAC staff, “He’s a big, handsome boy who enjoys attention.”
Charolette was surrendered to FCAC due to a family member suffering from allergies. She resides in one of the kitty cabanas where she can roam freely. She is a bit shy, but very sweet.
