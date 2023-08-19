AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Sibby, a female cat, and Dixie, a hound mix.
Sibby is a sweet lady who loves a good ear scratching. She arrived at the shelter after she was trapped by a property owner. Sibby’s friendly personality indicates she must have been someone’s pet; however, no one came to the shelter to reclaim her. Quick movements, loud noises and suddenly being picked up startles Sibby, so she would do best with a family that understands her boundaries.
