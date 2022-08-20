AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Hazel, a pit bull terrier mix, and Tubby, a male cat.
Hazel arrived at FCAC through no fault of her own. Due to breed restrictions, she has been bounced around between homes and now hopes to find a family that can keep her forever. At 6 years old, Hazel has a lot to offer. She is still young enough to be playful and active while at the same time has good manners and enjoys relaxing with her family.
When you visit the shelter’s cat adoption room it is hard to miss Tubby. He is typically at the front of his cage and his handsome, red tabby coat really makes him a stand out. Tubby is a friendly guy and shared his previous home with children as well as another cat. Unfortunately, his family felt they could no longer financially care for him, so they relinquished him to the shelter.
Make a reservation to visit all the adoptable animals at visitfcac.as.me.
