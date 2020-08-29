AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION ARE Dottie, a 9-month-old cat, and Bolin, a 2-year-old Shepherd mix.
Dottie is as cute as a button and is going to make one lucky family very happy. She loves all attention — being petted, sitting in your lap or even being held, Dottie will not object. When she arrived at FCAC, she had a severe cold. Dottie is feeling better but does have sinusitis or in other words a chronic stuffy nose. To help with her sinusitis she receives daily saline drop and has no objection to being medicated.
Bolin was found as stray on Aug. 17 and no owner has come forward to reclaim him. FCAC does not know much about his past but we are learning more about him daily. The shelter’s behavior assessment made the following observations: Bolin is a friendly, goofy guy. He reacted favorably when walked by other dogs. Bolin likes to play, however, he can be a little mouthy when over stimulated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.