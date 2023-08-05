AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Lady, a Great Dane mix, and Daytona, a lop mix rabbit.
Lady is a real beauty. Long and lean, she is by far the tallest dog on our adoption floor. She is still adjusting to the shelter routine, which can make her a little shy around new people and in unfamiliar situations. Once she is comfortable with a person, she is real sweetheart and wants to be by your side. She was relinquished for not getting along with a smaller dog; therefore, we recommend she goes to a home with no dogs or Labrador retriever size and up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.