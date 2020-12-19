AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Kali, a dog, and Ink, a male cat.
Kali was found as a stray on Highland Avenue in Frederick, so not much is known about her past. She is settling in to shelter life and we are learning new things about her each day. Kali is shy when first meeting new people. However, she warms up quickly and becomes eager to be pet and will lean in to be as close as possible. She doesn’t seem to know any commands and would benefit from a Doggie 101 class.
“Ink” is quite the misnomer considering he has a solid white fur coat. Ink’s previous family indicated he is friendly, playful and energetic. He lived with kids of various ages and shared his home with a young cat. Ink was relinquished because he likes to explore a little too much and had a tendency to slip out the door. He will make a great cat for most families but they will need a keep him safely inside.
