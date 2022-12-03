Dwight

AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Dwight, a pit pull terrier mix, and Judo, a male cat.

Couch potatoes need not apply. Dwight is an energetic, young dog and would make an excellent hiking companion or a friend to help you shed those extra holiday pounds. He was found running loose near Monocacy National Battlefield in September. Dwight is eager to please and a quick study. However, he does need an owner to provide consistent training.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription