AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Dwight, a pit pull terrier mix, and Judo, a male cat.
Couch potatoes need not apply. Dwight is an energetic, young dog and would make an excellent hiking companion or a friend to help you shed those extra holiday pounds. He was found running loose near Monocacy National Battlefield in September. Dwight is eager to please and a quick study. However, he does need an owner to provide consistent training.
Kittens are often adopted quickly at Frederick County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center, but Judo keeps getting passed over. Arriving at the shelter on June 14, he has been with us for 170-plus days. Judo was found as a single, stray kitten, and was very scared when he first came to the shelter. He is still a little shy with new people but warms up with gentle coaxing and soft petting.
Make a reservation to visit all the adoptable animals at visitfcac.as.me.
