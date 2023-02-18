AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Hugo, a shepherd mix, and Sophie, a female cat.
Look at that face! Hugo is ready for fun and adventure. He was found near Osprey Way on Jan. 24, so not much is known about his past. Hugo still acts like a goofy puppy and loves to play. He would benefit from a doggie 101 class and needs to work on walking nicely on a leash and keeping his paws on the ground. Hugo’s adoption fee includes neutering, microchipping, routine vaccinations and a Frederick County dog license.
