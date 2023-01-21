Saul

Saul-1247

6 years

Male

Pit bull terrier mix

AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Truffle, a male cat, and Saul, a pit bull terrier mix.

Truffle’s fur is so soft, which makes it a delight to pet him. He is extremely affectionate and enjoys being in a lap. Truffle will twist and turn to ensure you pet him in all the right spots. He was relinquished because his owner had too many cats, so he would likely do well with a new cat friend. Truffle’s friendly, outgoing personality make him a good fit for families with kids of any age.

