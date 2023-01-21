AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Truffle, a male cat, and Saul, a pit bull terrier mix.
Truffle’s fur is so soft, which makes it a delight to pet him. He is extremely affectionate and enjoys being in a lap. Truffle will twist and turn to ensure you pet him in all the right spots. He was relinquished because his owner had too many cats, so he would likely do well with a new cat friend. Truffle’s friendly, outgoing personality make him a good fit for families with kids of any age.
Saul is starting to show a little gray in his muzzle, but he still enjoys being active. He walks nicely on a leash and will make a great companion for those who like to take a daily stroll. The best part about Saul, he knows how to relax and has a very calm personality. He is content lounging next to you, soaking up attention but will never demand it from you. Saul does have allergies, so he will need a family that can keep him as itch free as possible.
Make a reservation to visit all the adoptable animals at visitfcac.as.me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.