AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION are PRIM and JUNE, female cats.
Prim is a 5-year-old, domestic shorthair cat. Staff members describe her as “a lap cat that loves any and all attention.” Previously owned, she requires a special urinary diet. Visit FCAC’s Facebook page and see a video of Prim purring up a storm. Prim is currently a guest at the Kat Café, in New Market. For more information, contact info@katcafe.net.
June is a 6-year-old, domestic shorthair cat. Brought to FCAC as a stray, she is an affectionate girl, seeks attention and expresses her happiness by giving head butts to staff members who interact with her. She is currently spending her time roaming free in one of the cat play rooms at FCAC.
