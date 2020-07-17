AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION are BRODIE and CHAROLETTE.
Brodie is a 10-year-old male Siamese cat. Poor Brodie was a stray who came to the shelter suffering with hair loss, as well as, fleas. He is currently receiving treatment for these issues and is looking for a fresh start, beginning with his forever home.
Charolette is a 5-year-old female domestic longhair cat. Due to a family member suffering from allergies, Charolette was surrendered to FCAC. She too is looking for a fresh start.
