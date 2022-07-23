AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Blue, a female cat, and Gunner, a beagle mix.
Visit the shelter, and Blue will be front and center waiting for a pet. At only 5 1/2 pounds she is very petite, and has a beautiful gray tabby coat and sparkling emerald eyes. Her previous owner indicated she is friendly and playful, gets along with other cats and people of all ages. Unfortunately, Blue’s owner became homeless and was no longer able to keep her.
Gunner fits the Beagle mold: a sweet boy who will follow his nose. He is friendly when meeting new people and enjoys being outside. Gunner was relinquished because he was not getting along with the other male dogs in the house, and he liked to harass the cats. Since arriving at the shelter, he has been neutered, which may help his behavior. As always, we encourage a meet-and-greet for those potential adopters who already have a dog.
Make a reservation to visit all the adoptable animals at visitfcac.as.me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.