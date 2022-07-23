AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Blue, a female cat, and Gunner, a beagle mix.

Visit the shelter, and Blue will be front and center waiting for a pet. At only 5 1/2 pounds she is very petite, and has a beautiful gray tabby coat and sparkling emerald eyes. Her previous owner indicated she is friendly and playful, gets along with other cats and people of all ages. Unfortunately, Blue’s owner became homeless and was no longer able to keep her.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription