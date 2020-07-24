AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION are rick and Morty, best friends and Spaniel mixes, and Romeo, a Dutch rabbit.
Rick and Morty were found by a Good Samaritan on July 16, running on Tower Road in Thurmont. They are both very friendly, affectionate and seem to be well-loved. Rick and Morty are best friends and if no owner comes forward they will be adopted as a bonded pair. The adoption fee for both dogs is $125 and includes neutering, microchipping, routine vaccines, a veterinarian wellness visit and Frederick County dog licenses.
Romeo is aptly named according to his previous owner. His profile indicates he is outgoing, affectionate and loves attention. Unfortunately, his owner could no longer keep him because she was moving and her new home does not allow pets. The adoption fee for rabbits is $50 and includes spaying or neutering, mite preventative and a veterinarian wellness visit.
