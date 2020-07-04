AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION are Batman and Tigger, male cats.
Just like the superhero caped crusader, Batman (the cat) has a need for adventure. At 2 years young he loves to play, explore and has been known to slip out the door from time to time. In fact, he arrived at FCAC as stray. The shelter was able to trace his microchip, however, his family decided to relinquish him because they had a hard time keeping him inside. Batman currently resides at the Kat Café, for more information contact info@katcafe.net.
Tigger arrived at FCAC in mid-February with wounds of an unknown origin. Procedure required the shelter to quarantine him for four months, with a foster care provider, to ensure his good health. At the end of his four months he is healthy and ready to be adopted. Tigger’s foster mom describes him as a serious guy but she also commented “he is very sweet, chirps and attached to his people.”
